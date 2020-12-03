Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys vs. Baltimore Ravens: TV, time, line, records

Are you enjoying the respite?

The delay in the Dallas Cowboys game against the Baltimore Ravens has been like a second bye week. The teams were originally scheduled to play Dec. 3. The game has been rescheduled to 7:05 p.m. Tuesday because of a COVID-19 breakout among Ravens players.

The Ravens game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was originally scheduled for Sunday, but postponed until Wednesday, which pushed the Ravens’ matchup with the Cowboys five more days.

The Ravens (6-5) lost 19-14 to the Steelers. It’s their third consecutive loss and fourth in their past five games.

The Cowboys are coming off a 41-16 loss to Washington on Thanksgiving Day. The Cowboys will have 11 days between games. Dallas is 1-4 all-time against the Ravens, including a 27-17 win in the last meeting in November 2016 at AT&T Stadium.

Dallas Cowboys (3-8) vs. Baltimore Ravens (6-5)

When: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday

Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

TV: FOX (KDFW/Ch. 4) with Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews

Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM “The Fan”

$20 FOR 1 YEAR

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER

Line: Ravens -7 (Over/under: NA)

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service