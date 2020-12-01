Jerry Jones, Cowboys excited for reunion with Dez Bryant, ‘an eternal light of good’

When the Dallas Cowboys finally face the Baltimore Ravens next Tuesday, it will be a reunion of sorts with receiver Dez Bryant.

Bryant, the Cowboys’ all-time leader in touchdown catches with 73, was released by the club after the 2017 season. He signed with New Orleans Saints in 2018 but suffered a season-ending injury in practice and never played in a game.

He didn’t return to the NFL until the Ravens signed him to a practice squad contract on Oct. 27. He was signed the active roster for the remainder of the season on Nov. 28

Owner Jerry Jones ultimately made the decision to part ways with Bryant. He admits ‘it hurt not to have him’ on the roster because of the close relationship they formed on and off the field since the Cowboys drafted him him in the first round in 2010.

Jones said couldn’t be happier for the former Cowboys star and three-time Pro Bowler.

“Dez has an eternal light of good, and I mean that,” Jones said on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday. “If you love a competitor, or if you love somebody that doesn’t do his whole being is about getting to compete. He’s got his teammates’ best interests, great teammate. Dez is an eternal light of positiveness for our game. I couldn’t be happier to see him on the field. Now, I’m going to be a little worried because I do know how that rascal can get up there and get a ball.”

Bryant, 32, has four catches for 28 yards in two games for the Ravens.

Jones is not the alone in his excitement to see Bryant on the field Tuesday.

Linebacker Jaylon Smith wants to love on and hit his former teammate.

“I need a jersey. I got to get his jersey,” Smith said. “I’m going to hit him up for real. I’m excited. I’m excited. He’s a hell of a player, but he’s a better person; big brother of mine, look up to him. I can’t wait to hit him.”

