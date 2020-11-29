Jerry Jones says tanking not an option for injury-ravaged Dallas Cowboys

Following the 41-16 loss to the Washington Football Team on Thanksgiving, the Dallas Cowboys are seemingly back in the tank-or-compete quandary.

The Cowboys are now 3-8 as they prepare to face Baltimore (6-4) in a game that was pushed back from Thursday night to Monday, Dec. 7 at 4 p.m. because of a COVID-19 outbreak among the Ravens.

The Cowboys are in last place in the NFC East and currently have the fourth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Because the division is so bad, the Cowboys are still in contention for a playoff spot if they could somehow reverse their fortunes with five games to go. Washington and the New York Giants are currently in first place at 4-7 with the Philadelphia Eagles, who play Seattle on Monday night, next at 3-6-1.

Owner Jerry Jones said he would prefer to win the division and reach the playoffs rather than just purposely lose out to guarantee a premium draft pick.

He said coming off a playoff appearance would better serve the Cowboys going forward.

“There’s really not a decision here on our team with tanking,” Jones said. “That’s just not going to be the case. We’ve got players that we’re having to play, not because necessarily we have a choice. We have these players — they’re our best players to win the ballgame. It turns out they’re the players that ought to be playing. They’re young players that potentially have good futures.

“So, the only definition I know about tanking is to play people that can help you in the future more than someone that can help you now. We don’t have that situation.”

The Cowboys‘ injuries include quarterback Dak Prescott, who is out for the season with a fractured ankle. They are most pronounced on the offensive line, where right tackle La’el Collins (hip) and left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) are already on season-ending injured reserve. Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin (calf) and veteran tackle Cam Erving (knee) are out for several weeks.

Martin might not play again this season, especially if the Cowboys fall out of contention when he’s able to return.

Dallas has not used the same starting offensive line line for more than two games this season and has been forced to use 14 different line combinations because of injuries.