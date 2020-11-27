Due to COVID-19 outbreak on Ravens, next Dallas Cowboys game postponed until Dec. 7

The Dallas Cowboys will get a few extra days to recover and recharge following Thursday’s emotional 41-16 loss to the Washington Football Team.

The game against the Baltimore Ravens, set for Thursday Dec. 3, has been postponed until Monday Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. due to COVID-19 outbreak in the Ravens organization.

The Ravens were slated to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thanksgiving. But that game was initially postponed until Sunday.

It has now been postponed again until Tuesday Dec. 1, making it impossible for the Ravens to play the Cowboys next Thursday as planned.

The NFL announced that it was officially rescheduled until Dec. 7 if the Ravens are able to play the Steelers on Dec. 1.

The Ravens disciplined strength and conditioning coach Steve Saunders for failing to report coronavirus symptoms and not consistently wearing his mask or tracking device while inside the facility. Their facility has been closed to players and coaches until at least Monday.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy was aware of the possibility of a postponement when he talked to the media early on Friday but he had no official word from the NFL.

He said he would treat this weekend as a bye week and gave the players some much needed time off if the game was postponed.

Emotions are still raw within the Cowboys organization following the shocking death of strength coach Markus Paul on Wednesday.

Paul collapsed at the team facility on Wednesday and was life support before he passed away a day later.

McCarthy canceled practice on Tuesday when the incident initially happened and the team played against Washington with heavy hearts.

McCarthy said he didn’t know how the Cowboys were going to play against Washington because the situation was so personal for everyone in how it happened and the well-liked Paul’s relationship with players.

“I think for all of us, it’s been emotionally challenging, overwhelming,” said McCarthy, who spent time on Friday dealing with arrangements for Paul. “I don’t know what words I can use to describe the feeling. It was something that was just so personal for all of us, especially how it happened, where it happened and the timing of it all. We’re just trying to make plans to move forward. I don’t have anything to share with you right now, specifics on that.

“But I do want to say I’m very proud of the team for the way they went out and battled. Frankly, it was emotionally exhausting, It was difficult.”

Zack Martin and Cam Erving out multiple weeks.

Dallas Cowboys right tackle Zack Martin and left tackle Cameron Erving will be out multiple weeks because of calf and knee injuries suffered in Thursday’s 41-16 loss to the Washington Football Team, per coach Mike McCarthy.

Martin suffered calf strain and Ervin has a sprained knee.

Both were injured within four plays of each other on the opening drive of the game as Brandon Knight went in at left tackle and Terence Steele replaced Martin at left tackle.

It has been a season-long issue for the Cowboys, who have not had the same starting offensive line configuration for more than two games this season. They have been forced to use 14 different line combinations.