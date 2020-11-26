Questionable play calls lead to Dallas Cowboys’ undoing in loss to Washington

The Dallas Cowboys are a bad team.

They have been a bad team all season.

And they still are a bad team.

And thus, they do what teams do.

They make bad plays. They do dumb things and they make bad decisions.

That includes the coaching staff and as well as the players on the field.

So with that the Cowboys had a chance to salvage their season Thursday against Washington in a matchup with a chance to move into first place in the NFC East.

They simply couldn’t get out of their own way and Washington feasted on their miscues in a 41-16 triumph before 30,048 fans on Thanksgiving Day at AT&T Stadium.

Washington moved to 4-7 on the season and the Cowboys are back to last place in the division at 3-8 with the New York Giants (3-7) and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6-1) set to play on Sunday and Monday respectively.

The coupe de grace for the Cowboys on Thursday came in the fourth quarter, facing a fourth-and-10 at their own 24, trailing 20-16.

Coach Mike McCarthy and special teams coordinator John Fassel called a fake punt.

Cornerback Darian Thompson, the up back on the punt team, took the snap and handed it to receiver CeeDee Lamb coming around on a reverse. He was tackled for a 1-yard loss.

Washington running back Antonio Gibson took it to the house on the next play to put the game away.

McCarthy expressed no regrets about the fake punt. He said he was showing belief in his team and it was a good call, despite the position on the field and the game situation.

“You won’t get anywhere if you think about negatives all the time,” McCarthy said. “It was a solid play call. Good play design. Their gunner made a good play. You can’t convert them all. You don’t call them if you don’t believe them. I understood the situation when I made the call.”

Gibson added a 37-yard score for good measure with 3 minutes, 31 seconds left in the game. And then quarterback Andy Dalton was picked off by defensive end Montez Sweat, who returned it 15 yards to the end zone.

The horrible fake punt was just one one a number of mistakes took the game from the Cowboys.

A failed fourth down in the second quarter is what initially put Washington in the lead.

A Washington field goal made it 10-10.

On a fourth-and-1 gamble from their own 19 backfired on the Cowboys.

Dalton threw incomplete to CeeDee Lamb, giving Washington the ball in prime scoring position.

Quarterback Alex Smith connected with tight end Logan Thomas on a 5-yards scoring toss, putting Washington up 17-10.

The Cowboys made it 17-13 at halftime time on a 32-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein.

But disaster struck again for the Cowboys on the opening drive of the third quarter when running back Ezekiel Elliott lost his fifth fumble of the season.

Washington got a field goal out of it, making the score 20-13.

And even the Cowboys did something good to get back in the goal they were unable to fully capitalize.

A 43-yard interception return by linebacker Jaylon Smith that gave the Cowboys a first down at the 4 was essentially wasted as the Cowboys lost three yards on three plays and had to settle for a field goal.

Elliott was tackled for a 2-yard loss on first down.

The Cowboys then got cute with “the Philly Special”, as running back Tony Pollard handed to Wilson, who couldn’t pass back to Dalton, and was tackled for a 1-yard loss.

On third down, Lamb dropped a pass in the end zone.

It was that kind of day and that kind of season for the Cowboys, who still haven’t won back to back games and now face the Baltimore Ravens next Thursday on the road.

The outcome marred what was supposed to be a tribute to strength coach Markus Paul, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 54.

The Cowboys did a video tribute and moment of silence for Paul before the game.