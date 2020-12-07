Watch former Dallas Cowboys favorite get rocked to sleep after setting record on MNF

Buffalo Bills center Jon Feliciano picked up wide receiver Cole Beasley in celebration after Beasley scored a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half Monday night. It was Beasley’s 33rd career touchdown, the most ever for a receiver 5-foot-8 or shorter in NFL history. AP

Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley had such a good night on Monday that a teammate rocked him to sleep — in the middle of the game.

After Beasley — a Little Elm High School and SMU alumnus — scored a first-half touchdown — teammate Jon Feliciano scooped him up and mimicked rocking him to sleep, including gently laying him down to the turf.

It was quite the celebration for Beasley’s 33rd career touchdown, which is the most ever by an NFL receiver 5-foot-8 or shorter. Beasley is listed as 5-8, 174 pounds. His Bills beat the San Francisco 49ers 34-24 in a game played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., after it was moved from San Jose, Calif., because of COVID restrictions.

He also gained a career-high 130 receiving yards on nine receptions. In fact, he had his career-best game by halftime with 112 yards on seven catches. His previous NFL high was 112 yards. He did it twice — once with the Cowboys in a game against the Eagles in November 2015 and earlier this season against the Jets.

Beasley also became the first Bills receiver with consecutive seasons with 60 or more receptions since Sammy Watkins in 2015. He has 66 in 2020, nine shy of his career high in 2016 with Dallas.

His 797 receiving yards this season are the second most of his career, 36 shy of his 2016 season with the Cowboys.

They rocked Cole Beasley to sleep after he hit the end zone



(via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/bWMmYVbFXP — ESPN (@espn) December 8, 2020

Cole Beasley had 113 receiving yards in the 1st half.



His career high for a game entering the night was 112 yards. pic.twitter.com/x8lTZU6krq — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 8, 2020