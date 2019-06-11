Cole Beasley takes more shots at Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley on his big day in practice Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley on his big day in practice at training camp in Oxnard, CA, Saturday, July 28, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley on his big day in practice at training camp in Oxnard, CA, Saturday, July 28, 2018.

Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley keeps chirping but coach his ex teammates aren’t biting.

Beasley, who attended Little Elm High School and played at SMU, felt disrespected by the Cowboys. He played seven seasons for Dallas after going undrafted in 2012. He signed a four-year, $29 million deal with the Buffalo Bills in March.

Beasley claimed in a story in The Athletic that the Cowboys didn’t value his skills at the slot position. At least not as much as he feels they do in Buffalo. That may be true. He also, however, took a shot at owner Jerry Jones and some of the ancillary drama that sometimes surrounds the Cowboys.

“I’m just glad to be here where it’s 100 percent about ball and not a show or a brand. It’s purer here. I’m proud to be part of something like that,” Beasley said.

The comments published on Monday come in the wake of other less than respectful comments he made. Receiver Michael Gallup, Allen Hurns and offensive lineman Joe Looney declined to comment.

The biggest point Beasley wants to make is his perceived lack of respect from the Cowboys.

“They didn’t value the slot position like they do here,” he said. “That’s a big reason why I left. I want to be utilized to my strengths and have more opportunities to play football. I felt like it was easy for me to be taken away. Really, in that offense, all you had to do was bracket me because I went beyond 5 yards rarely. And when I did, it was from the same formation; I was in the same spot all the time.”