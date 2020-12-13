Fumble! Fumble! Fumble! Dallas Cowboys force three against Cincinnati, take 17-7 lead

The Dallas Cowboys forced three fumbles early against the Cincinnati Bengals and built a quick 17-0 lead.

The Bengals fumbled soon after the opening kickoff and the Cowboys turned it into a 34-yard field goal.

On Cincinnati’s next possession, Aldon Smith picked up running back Trayveon Williams’ fumble and returned it 78 yards for a touchdown and 10-0 Cowboys lead. It’s the longest fumble returned for a score for the Cowboys since 1999.

Early in the second quarter, the Bengals fumbled again on 4th and 1 after driving to the Dallas’ 15. Jourdan Lewis recovered Alex Erickson’s fumble forced by Darian Thompson.

The Bengals scored just before halftime to make it 17-7.