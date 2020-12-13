Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Fumble! Fumble! Fumble! Dallas Cowboys force three against Cincinnati, take 17-7 lead

The Dallas Cowboys forced three fumbles early against the Cincinnati Bengals and built a quick 17-0 lead.

The Bengals fumbled soon after the opening kickoff and the Cowboys turned it into a 34-yard field goal.

On Cincinnati’s next possession, Aldon Smith picked up running back Trayveon Williams’ fumble and returned it 78 yards for a touchdown and 10-0 Cowboys lead. It’s the longest fumble returned for a score for the Cowboys since 1999.

Early in the second quarter, the Bengals fumbled again on 4th and 1 after driving to the Dallas’ 15. Jourdan Lewis recovered Alex Erickson’s fumble forced by Darian Thompson.

The Bengals scored just before halftime to make it 17-7.

Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
