McCarthy echoes Aikman, scolds Dallas Cowboys for lack of effort late in loss to Ravens

The dysfunction that has become the 2020 Dallas Cowboys season has now melted down into coach Mike McCarthy scolding the team for a lack of effort late in Tuesday’s 34-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

It was bad enough that the Cowboys’ defense allowed 294 yards rushing — the third most in franchise history — while dropping to 3-9, but their effort was also called out by Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman on the Fox broadcast.

McCarthy didn’t dispute Aikman.

He said he didn’t like how his team finished the game and addressed the issue with players as they began preparing for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals (2-9-1). The matchup could determine the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“Yeah, that’s something he definitely told us he wasn’t happy about, as he should,” running back Ezekiel Elliott said. “And then me as a leader and others on the team, we’ve got to address that and make sure it doesn’t show up anymore.”

Said linebacker Jaylon Smith: “When your head coach gets up and addresses the team like that, it really presents an opportunity for each individual, including myself, just all of us to just look in the mirror and hold ourselves accountable.

“The standard has to be effort to the ball, sprinting, making sure that you’re protecting your brother. We got to listen to what he’s saying. We got to process it, we got to understand exactly what he’s talking about. And then from there, we got to go forward.”

Smith said McCarthy shouldn’t have to question effort and accountability this late in the season, particularly the defense after it was called out for quitting on a play earlier in the season.

“We shouldn’t be,” Smith said. “I think it’s just non negotiable. Your effort has to be there. It’s a big reason why we are where we are.”

And where are the Cowboys?

Playing without six starters on offense and three on defense due to injuries, they’re entrenched in last place in the NFC East and on pace to give up the most points in franchise history while threatening the league record for points allowed.

“You can’t not be frustrated,” Elliott said. “You have to be frustrated. I think if you aren’t frustrated, then you don’t give a [expletive]. So I mean I know, everyone in this locker room, in this building is frustrated.”

Frustration is understandable. A lack of effort is inexcusable and unacceptable.

That’s why it caught Aikman’s attention.

“I think there are a lot of guys who have to take a hard look at themselves and ask what their effort is like,” Aikman said. “I just don’t know where this organization is, where they go. There are so many things that have to be addressed this offseason.”

Four more games.