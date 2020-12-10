Dallas Cowboys vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Week 14, TV, time, line, records

If the Dallas Cowboys can’t find a win Sunday they might want to consider just folding up shop early on 2020.

Despite all of their struggles, including losses in six of their past seven games, the Cowboys should take solace in the fact that they’re getting the Cincinnati Bengals without No. 1 pick Joe Burrow, who is out for the rest of the season after a massive knee injury against Washington on Nov. 22.

Brandon Allen has started the past two games and has completed 28 of 48 passes for 289 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Cincinnati has lost seven of their past eight games, including the past four.

Andy Dalton returns to face the team he started 133 games over his first nine seasons in the NFL.

Dallas is 8-4 all-time against Cincinnati and have won the past three meetings, including the last 28-14 in 2016 at AT&T Stadium.

Dallas Cowboys (3-9) vs, Cincinnati Bengals (2-9-1)

When: Noon Sunday

Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

TV: FOX (KDFW/Ch. 4) with Kevin Kugler, Chris Spielman and Laura Okmin

Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM “The Fan”

Line: Cowboys -3.5 (Over/under: 41.5)