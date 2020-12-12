Jerry Jones would like do-over on Cowboys season, says changes on defense didn’t work

With four games to go in the 2020 season, the Cowboys are simultaneously competing for a top-three spot in the 2021 NFL Draft while still clinging to fledgling playoff hopes in NFC East.

Those are the current state of affairs for the Cowboys (3-9) heading into Sunday’s game at the Cincinnati Bengals (2-9-1).

A win keeps the Cowboys mathematically alive in the NFC divisional race. They are two games behind the New York Giants and Washington Football Team, who lead the way at 5-7.

A loss moves the Cowboys in front of the Bengals for the third spot in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Bengals are currently third. The Cowboys are fourth.

The situation has disappointed Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

He came into the season hoping for a long playoff run with new coach Mike McCarthy and return of the league’s top-ranked offense, and now Jones is dealing with the indignity of battling for a top pick and having an upcoming game against the San Francisco 49ers flexed out of prime time.

Jones wishes he could start the season all over — not just because of the injuries to quarterback Dak Prescott and the team’s three best linemen but also with some of the decisions made on defense under new coordinator Mike Nolan.

The switch from the 4-3 to the 3-4 without the benefit of the offseason due to the pandemic has produced the league’s worst run defense and a unit that will set a team record for points allowed.

“I will say this, like anybody, you got a lot of do-overs, I’d like to start again on how we approach our defense this year,” Jones said. “I’d like to start that over again. I’d start right there the first day [of training camp]. We’ve obviously done some things, we’ve changed. And we’re having a hard time getting those in place to be a good defense.”

Jones is not putting it all on the coaches. As the general manager, he signed off on everything that McCarthy and Nolan did, including the changes and the approach.

“Obviously, it didn’t work for us this year,” Jones said.

McCarthy is not ready to talk about potential staff changes after the season, particularly with Nolan.

But he admits that the new staff and it’s lack of continuity has been a source of the team’s woes. He says it takes time to get it all together and get on the same page.

“I think our staff as a whole is not where we need to be,” McCarthy said. “And that’s ultimately my responsibility. We’re going through things for the first time, as all first-year staffs do. There’s not a lot of continuity between coaches because most of us have not worked together before. And so when you talk about development, it doesn’t just stop at players. You’re developing a program, a system.”

Here are Five Cowboys Things to Watch in Sunday’s game against the Bengals:

Homecoming for Andy Dalton

Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton spent the last nine seasons as the face of the Bengals before they cut him and drafted Joe Burrow with the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

“I basically spent my whole married life there, got married right before my rookie year, and we grew a lot as a family in Cincinnati,” Dalton said. “It meant a lot to us. There’s a lot of good people we’ve met, not only within the organization but around the community.”

Burrow was not happy the Bengals waited so long to release Dalton. It prevented Dalton from possibly vying for a starting job in free agency, resulting in him coming to Dallas to backup Dak Prescott.

Dalton had a season-high 285 passing yards in Tuesday’s 34-17 loss to the Ravens, along with two touchdown passes. It was his best game in six starts since replacing an injured Prescott. Dalton would love nothing more than to shine and win in Cincinnati.

“Like I said, there’s some things that happened at the end that I wish would have been a little different. But that led me here to Dallas,” Dalton said without elaboration. “I’m thankful to be here.”

Cooper quietly having a great season

Look for Andy Dalton to lean on receiver Amari Cooper against the Bengals.

Cooper leads the Cowboys with 76 catches for 891 yards and four touchdowns.

He ranks among the top 10 in the NFL in catches, first downs, and targets while quietly having a strong season.

Cooper is averaging 6.3 receptions per game in 2020. His 5.6 receptions per game since coming to the Cowboys in 2018 are the highest in franchise history, just ahead of Terrell Owens at 5.0.

Cooper should easily pass his career high in catches of 83, set in 2016 in his second season with Raiders, and is on pace for the first 100-catch season of his career.

Elliott to play as long as the Cowboys are in it

Running back Ezekeil Elliott has been limited in practice by a calf strain. He calls it more a bruise than a strain.

“I’m sure it’s going to be sore during the game, but it’s Week 13, everyone is going to be sore, Elliott said. “I don’t think it should limit me much at all. I mean, it might be a little tender, but I’m tough.”

Elliott said that as long as the playoffs are a possibility, he owes it to the team to be in the lineup.

“We’re not out of it, we aren’t out of it at all,” Elliott said. “I mean, we look at what the team has gone through this season just losing so many key players. I mean, we lost a lot of key players here on offense. I go out there and play for my brothers and my teammates. I’m not going to sell them short.”

With 784 yards, Elliott is 216 away from the fourth 1,000-yard season of his career.

Cornerback injury carousel

It will be musical chairs Cowboys again at cornerback as Chido Awuzie was placed on the COVID-19 list.

The Cowboys hoped to get Anthony Brown back after missing the past couple of games with a rib injury. But he has been ruled out.

Rashard Robinson was promoted from the practice squad to start the past two games. He will likely start at one cornerback spot. Then, it’s anybody’s guess.

The Cowboys may start nickel cornerback Jourdan Lewis on the outside.

The Cowboys have elevated cornerbacks Saivion Smith and Chris Westry from the practice squad. Deante Burton is also an option.

“That’s kinda state we’ve been in,” coach Mike McCarthy said. “It’s an opportunity for some young guys to step up and take advantage of this chance that they’ll have potentially on Sunday.”

Effort under the microscope

Look for the Cowboys defense to show a little more pride and effort against the Bengals after the unit gave up 294 yards rushing against the Ravens.

The Cowboys were called out by Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman for a lack of effort late in the ball game, resulting in a stern lecture from coach Mike McCarthy.

“The focus and the message was about finish,” McCarthy said. “It goes beyond the fourth quarter. It’s every play. It ties both to the preparation and the performance. We’re not where we need to be. Clearly. Our record reflects it. We can improve on a number of things. It’s just not one area. One person. Everybody’s 3-9 right now so we all need to do a better job.”