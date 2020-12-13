Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Watch Andy Dalton share ‘I love yous’ with wife after capping Cowboys win vs. Bengals

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton celebrated a touchdown throw against the Cincinnati Bengals by sharing “I love you” signs with his wife Jordan, who was sitting in a suite at Paul Brown Stadium. The Cowboys won 30-7.
Andy Dalton capped a successful return to Cincinnati in the most adorable way possible.

After throwing a late touchdown pass in the Dallas Cowboys’ 30-7 win over the Bengals, Dalton exchanged “I love yous” using sign language to wife Jordan watching from a suite at Paul Brown Stadium.

Dalton spent his first nine seasons with the Bengals. He and Jordan started the Andy and JJ Dalton Foundation to help provide support and resources to children with serious illness and physical challenges and their families.

Dalton completed 16 of 23 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns as the Cowboys improved to 4-9.

