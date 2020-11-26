Watch Andy Dalton and Amari Cooper connect for Dallas Cowboys’ longest scoring play

Andy Dalton hit Amari Cooper in stride for a 54-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to give the Dallas Cowboys a 10-7 lead against Washington on Thanksgiving.

It’s the longest scoring play by the Cowboys this season, surpassing Tony Pollard’s 42-yard scoring run last week in Minnesota.

Washington, however, quickly tied the game at 10-10 with a field goal after a 14-play, 67-yard drive. Washington added a touchdown with 2:26 remaining in the first half to take a 17-10 lead.

Cooper had four receptions for 98 yards and Dalton was 12 of 15 for 145 yards in the first half.

