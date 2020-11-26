Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Dallas Cowboys pay tribute to late coach Markus Paul before Thanksgiving Day game

Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

The Dallas Cowboys paid tribute to Markus Paul during a pregame moment of silence before the team hosted Washington on Thanksgiving at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys strength and conditioning coach died at a Plano hospital Wednesday evening after collapsing in his office at the team’s Frisco headquarters Tuesday morning. He was 54. The cause of death has not been released.

Cowboys players wore a decal on the back of their helmets with Paul’s initials.

Paul had been with the Cowboys since 2018. After playing five seasons, including four-plus with the Chicago Bears, Paul transitioned to coaching and had stints with the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, New York Jets and Giants.

