Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team: Live updates

The Dallas Cowboys can move into first place in the NFC East with a win today against Washington at AT&T Stadium.

It might not last more than a few days, however, if the Philadelphia Eagles win on Sunday.

The game airs on FOX (KDFW/Ch. 4) at 3:30 p.m.

Dallas, Washington and the New York Giants are all 3-7, a half game behind the Eagles (3-6-1). The Cowboys are 8-1 all-time against Washington on Thanksgiving Day.

Follow all of the news, scores and analysis right here from the reporters on the scene.

