Everything you need to know about the Dallas Cowboys and Thanksgiving Day

Running back Emmitt Smith runs for some of his 155 yards against the Washington Redskins during a Thanksgiving Day game at Texas Stadium in Irving in 1996. Dalas and Washington meet for the 10th time on Thanksgiving this Thursday at AT&T Stadium. Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are synonymous with Thanksgiving Day football. It’s one of the great traditions in sport and has been since 1966, when the Cowboys beat the Cleveland Browns 26-14 on a 71-degree day at the Cotton Bowl.

The classic doesn’t get much more classic than when the NFC East rival Washington Football Team are the opponent. The game kicks at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at AT&T Stadium and airs on KDFW/Ch. 4.

This is the tenth Thanksgiving Day meeting between the teams, five more than the next closest matchup of the Cowboys and Miami Dolphins. The Cowboys are 30-21-1 on Thanksgiving, including 8-1 against Washington. The teams last met on turkey day two years ago, a 31-23 Dallas win.

The Cowboys have hosted the game every year since 1966 except for 1975 and 1977 when the St. Louis Cardinals hosted. Since 1978, the game has been in DFW. Forty years ago, the Cowboys dominated Washington 37-7. Dallas outgained Washington 507 to 201 total yards as Scott Laidlaw rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries and Roger Staubach hit Drew Pearson with a 53-yard scoring pass.

Cowboys’ Thanksgiving game facts and figures:

▪ The Cowboys won their first six Thanksgiving Day games (1966-71) before the San Francisco 49ers beat them 31-10 in 1972.

▪ Longest Cowboys win streak in the series was six games (1980-85).

▪ Longest Cowboys losing streak was four games (1986-89).

▪ From 1974 to 1985, the Cowboys went 9-1 on Thanksgiving Day. The lone loss was a 30-24 loss to the Houston Oilers in 1979.

▪ The Cowboys have won 20 times by 10 or more points and lost 11 times by 10 or more points.

▪ Eighteen games have been decided by seven or fewer points.

▪ The largest margin of victory by the Cowboys was 44 points in a 51-7 blowout of the Seattle Seahawks in 1980.

▪ The largest loss by the Cowboys was 22 points when the Los Angeles Chargers won 28-6 a year ago.

▪ Among Cowboys’ quarterbacks, Danny White won a record seven Thanksgiving Day games (out of eight). Tony Romo won six of nine and Troy Aikman won five of 10. Don Meredith is the only undefeated Cowboys’ QB on Thanksgiving, going three for three.

▪ Former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett was 4-6 on Thanksgiving, including a 26-15 loss to the Bills a year ago in his last time coaching in the game. First-year Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy was 3-2 on Thanksgiving as head coach of the Packers.

▪ The Cowboys are 5-6 at AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving.

This story was first published in 2018 and has been edited to reflect updated data.