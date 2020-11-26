No thanks! Dallas Cowboys lose 2 offensive linemen to injury early on Thanksgiving

The Dallas Cowboys are back in trouble on their offensive line.



Right tackle Zack Martin and left tackle Cameron Erving left the game with injuries in the span of five plays on the Cowboys’ first possession Thursday against Washington.

Martin, an All-Pro right guard, was starting his second consecutive game at right tackle. He left limping with a left calf injury. Four plays earlier Erving left the field with what appeared to be a left knee injury.

Both players were being evaluated in the locker room. Word came back quickly that Martin would not be returning to the game, which could spell long-term doom for the rest of his season. Martin first had issues with his left calf during practice on Nov. 16.

The Cowboys had already lost starting left tackle Tyron Smith, guard La’el Collins to injuries earlier this season and center Travis Frederick, who retired last spring.

Brandon Knight was in for Erving at left tackle and Terence Steele was in for Martin at right tackle.

Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory left the game with an eye injury and his return was questionable.

The game was tied 3-3 late in the first quarter.