Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famers helping open exhibit to legendary ‘America’s Team’ coach

It’s hard to fathom how something like this doesn’t already exist.

But better late than never.

An exhibit detailing the career of Dallas Cowboys coaching legend Tom Landry is scheduled to open on Nov. 12 at the Hall of State in Fair Park.

The exhibit, called The Tom and Alicia Landry Family Collection, is sponsored by the Murchison Family.

The Dallas Historical Society is hosting a panel discussion with Cowboys legends on opening night, including Cliff Harris, Mel Renfro, and Drew Pearson. KDFW/Ch. 4 sports anchor Mike Doocy will moderate the discussion.

The exhibit will include more than 60 artifacts from Landry’s childhood to his years in the Air Force, to leading the Cowboys to championships.

Tickets to the opening night discussion and first viewing are available at Eventbright. Tickets for the in-person discussion, viewing and cocktail reception are $250 and are limited because of COVID-19 pandemic protocols. Tickets for a virtual viewing of the discussion and in-person exhibit viewing beginning Nov. 13 are $125. Virtual panel discussion viewing tickets are $30.

Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
