Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals Week 6: Time, line, records, TV

Quarterback Andy Dalton makes his first career start for the Dallas Cowboys against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football at AT&T Stadium.

With Dak Prescott out for the rest of the season, the former TCU legend takes the reins against former Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury and Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray.

The Cardinals are coming off a 30-10 win against the winless Jets in New York in which Murray threw for 380 yards and a touchdown on 27 of 37 passing. He also rushed nine times for 31 yards and a touchdown.

Dalton took over for Prescott in the third quarter and completed 9 of 11 passes for 111 yards to lead the Cowboys to a last-second, 37-34 win over the New York Giants.

This will be the first game Prescott has not started for Dallas since the last game of the 2015 season. Kellen Moore started for the Cowboys in a 34-23 loss to Washington.

Dallas Cowboys (2-3) vs. Arizona Cardinals (3-2)

Date: Oct. 19, 2020

Time: 7:15 p.m.

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington

TV: ESPN and WFAA/Ch. 8 in DFW

Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM “The Fan”

Line: Cardinals -3 (Over/under: 54.5)