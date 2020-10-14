Dak Prescott’s neighbors encourage injured Dallas Cowboy with sign of support

The outpouring of concern and well-e4wishes for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been overwhelming from all over.

That includes his neighbors in the town of Prosper where he lives.

They put together an elaborate sign of encouragement outside his massive home in the town just north of Frisco. Prescott, who turned 26 on Monday, fractured his right ankle on Sunday had surgery later that night and will miss the rest of the season.

“Get well soon, Your Neighbors,” the sign reads in Cowboys colors and highlighted with stars and footballs.

The Cowboys (2-3) host the Arizona Cardinals (3-2) at 7:25 p.m. Monday night at AT&T Stadium.

This is awesome! Just saw it! Daks neighbors did this for him!!! pic.twitter.com/Ek7U32qp4D — ✭ Suzan ✭ (@SuzanCahanin) October 12, 2020

Such good neighbors. Look what they did at Dak’s house on the gate! pic.twitter.com/5uDrUfJH67 — Janie (@RicarteJanie) October 13, 2020

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER