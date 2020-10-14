Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Dak Prescott’s neighbors encourage injured Dallas Cowboy with sign of support

The outpouring of concern and well-e4wishes for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been overwhelming from all over.

That includes his neighbors in the town of Prosper where he lives.

They put together an elaborate sign of encouragement outside his massive home in the town just north of Frisco. Prescott, who turned 26 on Monday, fractured his right ankle on Sunday had surgery later that night and will miss the rest of the season.

“Get well soon, Your Neighbors,” the sign reads in Cowboys colors and highlighted with stars and footballs.

The Cowboys (2-3) host the Arizona Cardinals (3-2) at 7:25 p.m. Monday night at AT&T Stadium.

Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
