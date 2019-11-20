Just another game? Garrett says so, but Patriots could be season-defining for Cowboys

To hear Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett tell it, Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots (9-1) is just another game.

It’s no different than the 15 others the Cowboys are playing season.

For Garrett, it’s about playing up to their standard for 16 weekly Super Bowls against a nameless, faceless opponent.

That’s Garrett’s version and it’s one he is going to pound hard all week.

While Garrett may be robotic in his approach toward the showdown against Patriots coach Bill Belichick, quarterback Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champions, there is no denying what’s at stake for the NFC East-leading Cowboys (6-4).

True affirmation for them as a team.

Legitimacy for quarterback Dak Prescott’s MVP hopes.

A boon to their playoff chances, considering that the Eagles — second place in the division at 5-5 — just lost to the Patriots, as well as renewed Super Bowl hopes.

Garrett may pontificate but the players know this is a measuring stick game for a Cowboys team coming off a less than impressive victory against the Detroit Lions.

“Absolutely. I feel like a game like this is a testament to what kind of team we want to be and what kind of team we’re going to be for the rest of the year,” defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence said. “It’s all about building. We’re at the stage right now that we have to put complete games back to back in order to get to where we want to be.

“So, it’s all about focusing, keeping the straight, clear eye view on the next opponent and coming out with a win.”

The Cowboys have no wins over a team with a record over .500.

They have losses to the New Orleans Saints (8-2), Green Bay Packers (8-2), Minnesota Vikings (8-3) as well the lowly New York Jets (3-7).

Three of their next four opponents are against teams with winning records, starting with the Patriots, Thanksgiving Day against the Buffalo Bills (7-3), Dec. 5 at the Chicago Bears (4-6) and Dec. 15 against the Los Angeles Rams (6-4).

And that’s before a likely division championship showdown at the Eagles on Dec. 22.

The Cowboys must prove to they can beat good teams to get in the playoffs and win in the playoffs.

Why not start now?

This is the start of five consecutive games against teams that either have a winning record or made the playoffs last season.

“I think it is” a measuring stick game, said tight end Jason Witten, who compared it to the boost the Cowboys got last year when they beat the undefeated New Orleans Saints en route to winning seven of their last eight games to secure the NFC East title.

“There are defining games that happen. This is one of the those games. It’s not make or break. But to go on the road and play against Tom Brady and their team, it’s a good opportunity for us. We have to go play our best football.”

Owner Jerry Jones also strayed from Garrett’s thinking.

“You can put that at the top of the list as far as a challenge,” Jones said. “It’s a heck of a test. It’s a big one for us as how we make our way to the playoffs. It’s a chance for the team to take a step up in the opinion of it, not only from within but from without.”