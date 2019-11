The Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings have exchanged amazing, highlight-reel catches through the first half Sunday night at AT&T Stadium.

Take a look at some of the receptions by Amari Cooper, Kyle Rudolph, Randall Cobb and Stefon Diggs.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

.@AmariCooper9 with the nice grab working the sideline. #DallasCowboys



: #MINvsDAL on NBC

: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/RXk10jUojC pic.twitter.com/SS9A5u7iRb — NFL (@NFL) November 11, 2019

COUSINS WENT KOBE pic.twitter.com/GsCgmJJOmk — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 11, 2019

Amari Cooper is a toe-tapping magician pic.twitter.com/ycXFfRWy9m — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 11, 2019