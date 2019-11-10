Live updates: Cowboys playing with roof open, doors closed against Vikings

The Dallas Cowboys go for the their third consecutive win Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings at A&T Stadium.

The Cowboys will play with the roof open for the 24th time. But the end zone doors will remain closed tonight. It’s the seventh time in the stadium’s 11-year history the Cowboys are playing with the roof open and end zone doors closed. The are 2-4 in games in this scenario. The last time was against the Philadelphia Eagles Nov. 19, 2017, when the Cowboys lost 37-9.

The last time the roof was open for a game was Nov. 29, 2018, for a 13-10 Sunday night win against the New Orleans Saints. That night the end zone doors were also open.

Dallas (5-3) won the first two games with the roof open and doors closed but have lost the past four, including twice to the Eagles. Four of the seven times, including Sunday night, it has been a November game.

The Vikings (6-3) won four in a row before losing on a last-second field goal to the Kansas City Chiefs last week.

Follow all of the scores, news and updates right here from the reporters on the scene.