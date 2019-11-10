Dallas Cowboys get key player back on defense against Minnesota Vikings

The Dallas Cowboys are healthy and at full strength for Sunday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will be active at AT&T Stadium. Both have dealt with injuries for the past month. Vander Esch did not play last week. He has been dealing with a neck injury. Cooper has played through knee and ankle injuries.

Inactive Cowboys tonight are: receivers Cedrick Wilson and Devin Smith, defensive end Joe Jackson, linebacker Luke Gifford, center Adam Redmond, tackle Cameron Fleming and rookie defensive tackle Trysten Hill.

The Vikings will be without receiver Adam Thielen, corner back Trae Waynes, safety Marcus Epps, center Brett Jones, guard Dru Samia, tackle Olisaemeka Udoh and defensive tackle Linval Joseph.

