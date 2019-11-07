Cowboys WR Amari Cooper undergoes MRI on banged up knee but plans to play vs. Vikings

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper underwent a magnetic resonance imaging exam Wednesday on his banged up left knee.

He spoke to the doctor Thursday but couldn’t remember his exact prognosis.

All Cooper knows for sure is that he is going to try to practice on Friday and attempt to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Asked specifically if he felt the injury would prevent him from playing, an evasive Cooper said, “Nah.”

“I mean, you know, something that is very manageable,” Cooper said Thursday. “I’ll see what I can do tomorrow in practice.”

“I mean, I want to play,” Cooper said. “You know what I’m saying? [I want] to be able to put up numbers to help my team win. Whatever I’ve got to do to do that, I’m cool with it.”

Cooper’s presence is important to Cowboys’ No. 1 ranked offense heading to the team’s toughest stretch of the season.

Cooper leads the Cowboys with 42 catches for 701 yards and six touchdowns, but he has played through heel, ankle and quadriceps injuries the entire season before suffering a knee injury in practice last week that he aggravated in the second quarter of the 37-18 victory against the Giants.

Cooper missed a couple of series before returning to the game and helping seal the game with a 45-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter.

His ability to play and return to the Giants game has coach Jason Garrett hopeful he would be good to go on Sunday.

If Cooper can’t go, the Cowboys believe they will be able to manage without him better than they did in the 24-22 loss to the Jets when he was sidelined after three plays an ankle injury.

This time Michael Gallup would move to the No. 1 receiver spot with Randall Cobb, who was out of the Jets game, playing No. 2 and Tavon Austin and Cedrick Wilson alternating at No. 3.