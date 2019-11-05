Cowboys’ top receiver, Amari Cooper, fighting knee injury to play

Amari Cooper says he’s fine, but whenever he plays it feels like he is playing on borrowed time.

The Cowboys’ Pro Bowl wide receiver said he had to take himself out of practice last Wednesday in leading up to the game against the New York Giants on Monday night.

During the actual game, after catching a pass in the first half, he stumbled to the ground. No defender caused him to fall down. Shortly thereafter, he had to take himself out of the game again.

“It was the same thing,” Cooper said. “When I hurt it in practice, I was not able to finish practice. It was kind of a weird thing. (His knee) just locked up. The same thing happened out there (against the Giants). It wasn’t anything that was that bad. I didn’t think I would tweak it today but things happen. It’s fine.”

He talked to trainers and team doctors during the first half on the bench, and for a while noticeably limped on the sideline.

“I was just playing with my knee trying to get it to unlock, or whatever it was that was causing the pain,” Cooper said. “And it got better as the game went on.”

He jogged a bit, as well as did a few squats.

“It still kinda hurt a little,” he said.

He insisted it was no big deal, and he came back to catch a 45-yard pass from Dak Prescott for a touchdown in the Cowboys’ 37-18 win against the Giants.

“I assume (if he’s in) he’s good to go,” Prescott said. “I had no idea about that. If he’s on the field, he I know he will give us his best. That’s how I see it.

There is one detail to Cooper’s game that is of concern: He always seems to have a little this or that or to deal with and fight through in order to play.

As a rookie with the Oakland Raiders, he missed one game. The next season, it was two. In his third year, he missed two games. This season, he started in the game against the New York Jets but had to leave in the first quarter with a quad injury.

He came back to play the next week and five passes for 106 yards in a win against the Philadelphia Eagles.

As you can see, there has been nothing major. But there usually is something. With players like that, the fear is something serious will eventually happen.

No one can say Cooper doesn’t deal with it.

This is his second year with the Cowboys and his worth to the team remains just as invaluable as it was last season. Thus far in 2019, Cooper has 42 receptions for 701 yards and six touchdowns.

“You have to create separation,” he said. “You have to catch the ball, and it’s so difficult to do that if you are banged up, as opposed to another position. I’m not trying to undermine another position.

“You can hide an injury, like a pass rusher. You can fight through it. It’s not like you have to create separation. It will be harder to get to the quarterback but you can fight through it.”

Expect Cooper to continue to fight through it, and expect him to always have something to fight.