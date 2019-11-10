Watch Vikings score on Cowboys with spectacular, one-handed catch

The Minnesota Vikings scored first Sunday night at AT&T Stadium and it came in spectacular fashion.

Tight end Kyle Rudolph made a one-handed snag in the back of the end zone to give the Vikings a 7-0 lead over the Dallas Cowboys with the extra point. Kirk Cousins made an awkward but impressive throw moving to his left to hit Rudolph for the one-yard pass. It capped a five-play, 53-yard drive that started when Brett Maher missed a 57-yard field goal attempt on the Cowboys’ first possession.

COUSINS WENT KOBE pic.twitter.com/GsCgmJJOmk — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 11, 2019

Cousins connected with Rudolph for a second touchdown in the final minute of the first quarter to give the Vikings a 14-0 lead. It was another one-yard score. Rudolph had two touchdown catches combined in the first nine games this season.

Rudolph had to let them know how many touchdowns he has on the night @KyleRudolph82 pic.twitter.com/s5aZezd9nu — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 11, 2019