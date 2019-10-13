Cowboys try to snap 2-game losing streak vs. Jets without three offensive starters

SHARE COPY LINK

The Dallas Cowboys (3-2) will try to snap their two-game losing streak against the New York Jets today without three offensive starters.

Left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle), right tackle La’el Collins (knee) and receiver Randall Cobb (back) were list among the seven inactives for the Jets game.

The others were receiver Devin Smith, defensive end Joe Jackson, center Adam Redmond and defensive tackle Trysten Hill.

Smith tested his ankle before the game but was unable to play.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

He is out for a second consecutive week after suffering a high ankle sprain in the 12-10 loss to the Saints.

Collins suffered a sprained knee in the 34-24 loss to the Packers last week.

And Cobb suffered a back injury in Thursday practice.

The team will start Cam Fleming at left tackle and Brandon Knight at right tackle.

Tavon Austin and Cedrick Wilson will fill Cobb’s duties as the third receiver.

This is the third game Hill, the team’s second-round pick, was listed as inactive.