Dallas Cowboys’ run defense issues ‘have been addressed’ ahead of Jets and Le’Veon Bell

The Dallas Cowboys’ defense is seventh in points and yards allowed per game but its smack in the middle of the pack against the run with 507 yards allowed.

Defensive backs coach Kris Richard, who speaks to the media on behalf of defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli each Thursday, said the issue has been addressed.

Against the New York Jets, it should be. Although Le’Veon Bell is in the backfield, the Jets are 31st in the NFL with 264 rushing yards through an 0-4 start. The Cowboys (3-2) play the Jets at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

“Obviously, it wasn’t our best effort,” Richard said of the Cowboys’ performance last week in the loss to the Packers. “We acknowledge that, we all know that, and understand that.”

Richard said he expects the Jets will attempt to similar run plays that other teams have had success with against the Cowboys. He said it comes down to executing consistently.

“We have men of great character and when we have an issue, we bring them in and we show them and everybody has an understanding of what we need to do,” he said. “We handled it like men. So the issues have been addressed. We see it, we know it and now we have to do everything in our power to make sure that they don’t arise again.”

