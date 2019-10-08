Saints say they stole Cowboys’ offensive signals from Kellen Moore on sideline

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore look on as the Cowboys play the Green Bay Packers in an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins) AP

Maybe it didn’t just seem like the New Orleans Saints knew what was coming against the Dallas Cowboys’ offense two weeks ago.

Saints’ players told NFL.com’s Steve Wyche that they learned some of the hand signals from Cowboys’ offensive coordinator Kellen Moore from watching tape of Moore’s playing days at Boise State.

Moore was an All-American quarterback for the Broncos from 2008-11.

Saints’ players told Wyche that Moore used similar signals while calling plays from the sideline and that it helped them hold the Cowboys to a season-low 257 yards, 15 first downs and 10 points in the first of consecutive losses.

It’s not the first time a team has claimed to know what was coming from the Cowboys. After the Rams eliminated the Cowboys in the playoffs in January, Rams’ offensive lineman said the Dallas’ defensive line was tipping off their coverage.

Pro Football Talk also wondered why the Saints were announcing to the world that they were onto Moore’s signals? The teams could meet again in the playoffs this season. If so, you can bet Moore will be waving his arms a different way.