Limited Cowboys WR Amari Cooper is not 100 percent but says he is good enough to play

SHARE COPY LINK

The natural question after Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper had just five catches for 48 yards and shockingly drew two offensive pass interference penalties in the 12-10 loss to the Saints last Sunday was whether he is being hampered by injuries.

Cooper has been listed in injury report since the start of the season due to an intrinsic muscle strain in his left foot that he suffered the first week of training camp and a sprained right ankle against the Miami Dolphins two weeks ago.

Cooper is hobbled on both feet but he’s making no excuses heading into Sunday’s game against the Packers.

“They’re not bad,” Cooper said. “They are not bad at all. They’re healing up. I’m healthy enough to go out there and perform.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Being healthy enough to perform and being a game-breaking No. 1 receiver are two different things. Cooper’s excellence is in his legs and magical route running.

It’s hard to be your explosive best with flat tires on both wheels.

Cooper, however, insists his injuries have not physically limited him.

“It depends on where I’m at. You know what I’m saying?” Cooper said. “If I’m like 75 percent, which I haven’t been since Week One. I’ve always been over that. So I think I’ve always been good enough to go out there and do my job.”

He has 21 catches for 286 yards and four touchdowns through four games and is on pace for 84 catches for 1,144 and 16 touchdowns. The catches and touchdowns would be career highs. The touchdowns would match Dez Bryant’s team record set in 2014.

Imagine if he was 100 percent.