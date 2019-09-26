Another Cowboys starter goes down with an injury, will he play against the Saints?

Amari Cooper said the ‘sky is the limit’ between him and Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper, who had two touchdown catches in Sunday's 31-6 win over the Miami Dolphins, said the sky is the limit on the connection between him and quarterback Dak Prescott. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper, who had two touchdown catches in Sunday's 31-6 win over the Miami Dolphins, said the sky is the limit on the connection between him and quarterback Dak Prescott.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper suffered an injury to his right ankle in practice on Wednesday.

He walked off the field on his own power but the Cowboys ordered a magnetic resonance imaging exam out of precaution.

Coach Jason Garrett will reveal the results on Thursday.

Cooper was listed as limited on Wednesday’s injury report.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Cooper, who has played through plantar fasciitis on left foot through the first three games, leads the team in receptions (16), yards (238), targets (21) and touchdown receptions (four).

His status availability for Sunday’s game against the Saints is imperative to the team’s success.

The Cowboys are already without starter Michael Gallup, who missed last week’s game against the Miami Dolphins after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery. He is expected to be sidelined at least another week.

Receiver Tavon Austin returned to practice Wednesday after missing the past two games with a concussion.