What’s going on at halftime for adjusting Cowboys, 3rd quarter perfect Dak Prescott

Jason Witten says the Dallas Cowboys’ 3-0 start says a lot about their character Dallas Cowboys veteran tight end Jason Witten said his team's 3-0 start, including a 31-6 win over the winless Miami Dolphins shows the character of his teammates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Cowboys veteran tight end Jason Witten said his team's 3-0 start, including a 31-6 win over the winless Miami Dolphins shows the character of his teammates.

One of the biggest complaints about the Dallas Cowboys during Jason Garrett’s tenure has been the team’s inability or seemingly refusal to make in-game adjustments, most notably at halftime when those types of things are supposed to take place.

Exhibit A was the 27-7 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 when quarterback Dak Prescott was sacked 8 times, including six by defensive Adrian Clayborn.

Clayborn had three of the team’s four sacks in the first half yet the Cowboys did nothing to change the game plan or protection scheme at halftime. He got three more in the second half.

Last season’s 10-6 mark was belied by the fact that the Cowboys were outscored 202 to 186 after halftime, including 76 -63 deficit in the third quarter alone.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

But in 2019, the halftime break has sparked a reversal of fortunes of the undefeated Cowboys.

The Cowboys have outscored the Giants, Redskins and Dolphins 35-10 in the third quarter alone when they have taken over the game put the outcomes largely to rest before the final stanza.

“You have to adapt as the game is unfolding,’‘ Witten said to reporters after Sunday’s 31-6 victory against the Dolphins. “I think our staff has done a good job of that. I think it speaks a lot to the quarterback and everybody else.’‘

Quarterback Dak Prescott has keyed the second-half surge with perfect play in third quarter.

Consider that Prescott is 22 of 22 for 384 yards with three touchdown passes and a touchdown run in third over three games.

So what is going on at halftime with Prescott and the offense.

“They’re all different, it depends on what’s going on,” Prescott said. “Sometimes the players have to go take care of themselves or sometimes I have to go do something or change clothes because I’m sweating. It differs and has throughout this season. I don’t know if one halftime has been the same. (offensive coordinator) Kellen (Moore) comes in, the offense comes in with adjustments and gives them to us and we just go from there. At the end of the day, it’s for us to just have a break, to reset ourselves and realizes as players and coaches what we’ve done well and what we need to get better at. We’ll continue to do that.”

It’s something they have always tried to do. But the Cowboys are adjusting and performing after halftime better than any time in the past under Garrett.

“Obviously, at halftime you have more time to do that, but that should go on throughout the ballgame,” Garrett said. “You should be adjusting and adapting all throughout the game for three hours. That’s what the best teams do.”

As a result, the Cowboys are 3-0 for the first time since 2008 and will head to New Orleans (2-1) Sunday trying to go 4-0 for the first time since 2007.