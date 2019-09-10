Dallas Cowboys
With addition of PGA tour, Arlington mayor declares city ‘sports capitol of the nation’
The PGA’s Korn Ferry Tour announced it will hold the Veritex Bank Championship at the Texas Rangers Golf Club in Arlington on April 16-19.
Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams helped announce the five-year deal at a press conference at Globe Life Park.
The tournament will include 156 players competing for a purse of $600,000.
“Now that the PGA Tour is coming here to Arlington we’re going to claim it,” Mayor Williams said. “We’re now the sports capitol of the nation in Arlington and we are very proud of that.”
