The five coolest things about the new Texas Rangers Golf Club and course

The Texas Rangers Golf Club has opened for play following a $24 million overhaul of the Chester W. Ditto Golf Course in north Arlington, from an outdated layout to an upscale, resort-style design.

The Texas Rangers Golf Club has opened for play following a $24 million overhaul of the Chester W. Ditto Golf Course that transformed the property on the northwest corner of Collins St. and Brown Blvd. in north Arlington, from an outdated layout to an upscale, resort-style design from Arlington-based course architects John Colligan and Trey Kemp.

The world’s only Major League Baseball-branded golf course is a par 72 that can stretch to 7,010 yards but features four sets of tees for golfers of all levels. The renovation included a complete rerouting of the former golf course, improved turf grasses and a 33,871 square-foot clubhouse that is set to open in early 2020.

“One of the primary reasons for rerouting the course was to take advantage of the 55 feet of elevation change the site has to offer,” Colligan said. “The clubhouse is located upon the promontory of the property with great vistas to the northeast overlooking the course and out across the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. The first tee sits some 45 feet above the lowest spot on the fairway.”

Let’s take a look at five of the coolest things about the new Texas Rangers Golf Club:

On-deck circle

The on-deck circle is a large circular turf-mat with the Texas Rangers Golf Club logo emblazoned across it and is one of my favorite things I have ever encountered at any golf course, be it an exclusive private club or public facility.

The pure genius is that it plays a dual role by first providing the ideal photo op for golfers who want a keepsake or simply long to show off to their friends on social media that they are playing the much-anticipated course.

The on-deck circle is mere steps from the first tee, but is aimed back toward the practice range to allow golfers to hit a few warm up drives as they prepare to tee off.

“We wanted to incorporate some baseball-themed stuff without going over the top,” Kemp said. “With the proximity of the No. 1 tee and range, it set up perfectly to have a warm up area for golfers who did not have time to hit golf balls prior to teeing off and we thought it would be a fun idea that no other golf course has.”

Practice facility

The double-ended practice facility is 13 acres and includes two separate levels on the practice tee on the south end.

Allowing golfers to practice from either end gives them the option to hit golf balls in different wind conditions and gives the course ample room to host shotgun tournaments and group outings.

Just to the west side of the driving range is a “practice hole” where teaching pros can take lessons and work on specific shots and strategy with the golfers.

There is also a massive short-game area for chipping and putting that is reminiscent of a setup for a PGA Tour event, which makes sense due to the fact the web.com Tour was recently at the course for a site visit.

Baseball themes on the course

As one would expect, baseball themes are prevalent throughout the only golf course that is associated with a Major League Baseball team.

The 18 holes are all individually named such as the dog leg left 595-yard par 5 first hole being called “Lead Off” and the closing 532-yard par 5 18th hole is known as the “Walk Off.”

The downhill par 4 5th hole features a split fairway and is aptly titled “Double Play.” Another fun note is that the yardage markers in the center of the lush fairways are all in the shape of a home plate.

Favorite holes: Nos. 6 and 9

Each hole at the new Texas Rangers Golf Club is like opening a new gift, but these two holes stood out from the crowd.

The 6th hole or “Pop Up” as the par 3 is known, is the shortest hole on the course, measuring 135 yards. The hook is that this hole features the largest sand bunker and the largest green on the course. The green is 8,500 square feet, has a plateau in the middle and measures 180 feet from front to back.

Not to worry, if you prefer the “grip it and rip it” style of golf, the 9th hole a.k.a. “Around the Horn” is a 605-yard uphill par 5 that is perfect for that new driver you’ve been wanting to show off. There is a generous landing area up to the 275-yard mark before the fairway tightens up.

Scenic water features

There are scenic water features throughout the course with the pinnacle being the series of four ponds between No. 18’s green and the 10th tee box with the water features cascading down 15 feet in elevation before connecting on the left side of the No. 9 fairway prior to emptying into the three-acre irrigation pond in front of the 5th tee. From beginning to end, the water travels 1,300 feet horizontally and 50 feet vertically to create movement.

Rates

Residents of Arlington receive a 20 percent discount on all posted daily rates, while both resident and non-resident golfers age 62 and older receive discounts off most posted rates.

Monday-Thursday: $69.50 resident, $87 non-resident

Friday: $82.25, $102.75

Saturday-Sunday: $95.25, $119.

Further discounts are available for Frequent Player Program subscribers, which costs $99.95 and is valid at Texas Rangers Golf Club, Tierra Verde Golf Club, Lake Arlington Golf Course and Meadowbrook Park Golf Course.

Texas Rangers Golf Club

701 Brown Blvd., Arlington

817-275-5941