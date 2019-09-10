The Texas Rangers will host TCU in a game at Globe Life Park. Wait, what?

Texas Rangers baseball opening day 2019 Fans swarmed Texas Live! to eat and drink before the Texas Rangers' opening day on Thursday. It's the last season at Globe Life Park, before the club moves into GLobe Life Field (and its retractable roof) across the street next season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fans swarmed Texas Live! to eat and drink before the Texas Rangers' opening day on Thursday. It's the last season at Globe Life Park, before the club moves into GLobe Life Field (and its retractable roof) across the street next season.

The Texas Rangers are taking on TCU’s baseball team next month.

Well, at least the Rangers’ minor leaguers.

The Rangers are hosting two different instructional league programs for their minor league players this month, including a game against TCU on Oct. 1 at Globe Life Park.

Game time is set for 6 p.m. and admission and parking is free for fans.

“The game against the Rangers top prospects will be very challenging,” TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “It’s always a great life experience to play in a major league ballpark. We are very thankful to the Texas Rangers organization and Director of Player Development Matt Blood for including us.”

This is part of a “Futures Camp” for the Rangers that will feature about 40 players in the organization.

The Rangers will face Dallas Baptist University on Sept. 26 in a similar matchup following the Rangers-Red Sox day game.

The complete game schedule for the Texas Futures Camp:

Date Opponent Location Time Sept. 24 Grayson College Dr. Pepper Ballpark 3 p.m. Sept. 26 Dallas Baptist Globe Life Park TBA* Sept. 28 West Texas A&M Dr. Pepper Ballpark 11 a.m. Oct. 1 TCU Globe Life Ballpark 6 p.m. Oct. 4 Texas Tech Dr. Pepper Ballpark 7:15 p.m. Oct. 6 Texas Tech Dr. Pepper Ballpark Noon





*Game will begin approximately 45 minutes after conclusion of Texas-Boston 1:05 p.m. start. Fans who wish to attend only the DBU game may enter Globe Life Park following the Rangers-Red Sox game.