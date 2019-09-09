TCU’s Patterson has ’50,000 armchair quarterbacks’ telling him how to handle QB situation

Gary Patterson assessing starting QB Alex Delton TCU coach Gary Patterson named Alex Delton his starting quarterback. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU coach Gary Patterson named Alex Delton his starting quarterback.

The TCU football team plans to keep a two quarterback approach going into Saturday’s game at Purdue, coach Gary Patterson said.

“I’ve got 50,000 armchair quarterbacks to how to do it,” Patterson said on the Big 12 football coaches teleconference on Monday. “Obviously everybody would like to have one designated guy. One’s a true freshman, one’s a fifth-year senior. You keep everybody involved.”

Fifth-year senior Alex Delton and true freshman Max Duggan split snaps in the season-opening 39-7 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Aug. 31. Neither separated themselves enough to get more snaps.

Delton finished 10-of-22 passing for 119 yards. He had multiple receivers drop passes, including a surefire touchdown to Derius Davis. Delton flashed his running ability, leading the team with 67 yards rushing on seven carries.

Duggan was 16-of-23 passing for 165 yards with one TD. He was the quarterback on all three TD drives by the Frogs.

“Quarterback-wise, right now really the top four guys, just keep developing them,” Patterson said. “Get them where they need to. You’re down to two and run the offense the way we need to do it. These guys know they’re getting a fair chance.

“I expect at some point in time it’ll be very obvious who the guy is who should take most of the snaps.”

For now, though, Patterson is OK with his self-described starter/ sixth-man approach.

Reagor’s touches

Standout receiver Jalen Reagor didn’t get off to the best start in the opener. He had multiple drops and a couple muffed punt returns.

Reagor finished with five catches for 71 yards and a TD. The Frogs used Reagor from multiple positions last season, including lining up in the backfield, but Patterson tapped the brakes on that possibly happening this season.

“With a good player the thing you have to remember is ‘X’ amount of touches,” Patterson said. “If you get too many touches it’s hard to stay healthy through the season.

“Anytime you have a good player like that, yes it’s a possibility but kind of like we used to do with [Kavontae] Turpin, you got to limit how many touches and explosion plays you think you can get.”

Final word

“Off weeks are not off weeks early in the season. They’re get-better weeks.” -- Patterson