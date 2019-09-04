PHOTOS: TCU football vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

TCU’s Darwin Barlow (24) scores late in the game, defended by UAPB;s Rico Merriweather (9). The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions played the TCU Horned Frogs in NCAA college football Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.
David Kent
Special to the Star-Telegram
TCU co-offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie talks to quarterback Max Duggan (15) during a time out in the second half. The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions played the TCU Horned Frogs in NCAA college football Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.
TCU quarterback Alex Delton (16) signals in the first half. The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions played the TCU Horned Frogs in NCAA college football Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.
UAPB’s Jalen Steward tackles TCU’s Darius Anderson (6) in the first half. The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions played the TCU Horned Frogs in NCAA college football Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.
TCU’s Trevon Moehrig returns a first half interception. The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions played the TCU Horned Frogs in NCAA college football Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.
TCU’s Garrett Wallow (30) and Innis Gaines (6) tackle UAPB’s Tyrin Ralph in the first half. The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions played the TCU Horned Frogs in NCAA college football Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.
Darwin Barlow (24) was a standout for the TCU offense, scoring on their last possession of the game. The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions played the TCU Horned Frogs in NCAA college football Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.
UAPB’s Shawn Steele runs after picking up a fumble by TCU’s TreVontae Hights in the first half. The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions played the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.
TCU’s TreVontae Hights (87) hauls in a pass in the first half Saturday but fumbled on the run after catch, giving the ball to Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.
TCU head coach Gary Patterson and his players wait in the tunnel before taking the field. The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions played the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.
TCU’s Jalen Reagor is tackled by UAPB’s Taeyler Porter in the first half. The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions played the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.
TCU’s Trevon Moehrig tackles UAPB’s KeShawn Williams after a short gain in the first half. The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions played the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.
