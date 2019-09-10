TCU is inducting its 2019 Hall of Fame class later this month. Here’s how you can attend

Meet TCU’s 2019 Hall of Fame class TCU is inducting five former athletes into its Hall of Fame this month. An induction ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 19. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU is inducting five former athletes into its Hall of Fame this month. An induction ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 19.

The TCU Letterman’s Hall of Fame banquet will have plenty of star power later this month.

Former TCU great and ‘Mr. Cowboy’ Bob Lilly is among those scheduled to attend the Sept. 19 event, along with a number of other standout alums as the school’s 2019 Hall of Fame class is formally inducted.

Tickets for the event are available for $50. They can be purchased online at lettermens.tcu.edu or by phone at 817-257-7700. Dinner and the induction program is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Brown-Lupton University Union Ballroom.

Here’s a look at this year’s inductees --

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Shannon Brazzell (2000, football): A two-time team captain who played linebacker. He had a team-high 98 tackles and four forced fumbles in 1999, and then was a first-team All-WAC selection in 2000. He remains active in the TCU and North Texas community through his Be a Blessing Foundation.

Tony Jeffery (1987, football): TCU’s leading rusher in 1985, 1986 and 1987, who finished his career with 3,749 yards rushing and 31 touchdowns. He was selected by the then-Phoenix Cardinals in the 1988 NFL Draft, and also played for the New York/ New Jersey Knights in the World League of American Football.

Jill Sutton-Dodd (2001, women’s basketball): A three-time All-WAC selection (1998, 1999 and 2001) who helped lead the Frogs to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 2001.

Brooke Tull (2004, women’s golf): A three-time Conference USA player of the year who ranks second in school history with four tournament wins, including the C-USA title in 2002. She played several seasons on the LPGA Tour.

Phil Turner (1974, baseball): A two-time All-Southwest Conference player in 1973 and 1974. He was an All-American at second base in 1973.