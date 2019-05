Texas Rangers

The first of two Whataburger Nights at Globe Life Park is scheduled for May 31 when the Texas Rangers host the Kansas City Royals at 7:05 p.m. The second is Sept. 12 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tickets purchased through the Rangers’ Theme Nights link receive a Whataburger Fancy Ketchup cap for the Sept. 12 game.

