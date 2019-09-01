Back in Arlington, Texas Rangers’ Ronald Guzman in a ‘better place’

After stint in minors, Rangers’ Ronald Guzman in a ‘better place’ Texas Rangers first baseman Ronald Guzman returned to the club on Sunday after a month and a half in the minors. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Texas Rangers first baseman Ronald Guzman returned to the club on Sunday after a month and a half in the minors.

Ronald Guzman is in a better place, literally.

The Texas Rangers first baseman is back with the club after being recalled from Triple-A Nashville before Sunday’s game against the Seattle Mariners.

Guzman said he’s in a better place mentally after being sent down on July 22. The club wanted him to work through some swing mechanic issues that pushed his batting average down to .193 and his on-base percentage to .282.

“I didn’t want to be down there but I think it helped me a lot,” said Guzman, who hit .308 with five homers and eight doubles in 30 games with Nashville. “I feel like it was the right [decision]. I’m in a better place mentally. I feel better and I’m just coming here with no expectations and trying to do my best.”

That was the hope for manager Chris Woodward.

“As far as everything I’ve heard, he feels great and that’s encouraging,” said Woodward, who equated the situation to that of Willie Calhoun and Delino DeShields, each of whom returned from the minors with more confidence at the plate.

“You get the reps, the everyday at-bats. I plan on playing him. I want to see what it looks like,” Woodward said.

Guzman, who was wearing a Dak Prescott jersey for the team’s NFL getaway day attire, said it took him a few games in Nashville to get comfortable again. “I didn’t know what I was doing,” he said. “I settled down a little bit, gave myself some space. I’m doing things that I’ve done before. [I needed to] get back to that.”

Guzman knows how Calhoun and DeShields responded to their brief demotions.

“[Willie is] freaking raking. I want to rake, too. It’s fun when you rake,” he said.