First of several demotions? Rangers send Ronald Guzman’s struggling bat to Nashville

Cleveland Indians shortstop Oscar Mercado (35) dives back ahead of a pickoff throw to Texas Rangers first baseman Ronald Guzman (11) in the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Texas Rangers first baseman Ronald Guzman was demoted before Tuesdays’ game in Seattle.

Guzman, who is batting .193 with eight homers and 29 RBIs in 2019, was optioned to Triple-A Nashville to make room for Pedro Payano, who was called up to pitch Tuesday night against the Mariners.

Guzman, 24, has started 56 games at first base where he has excelled defensively. But his offense has lagged and he was the odd man out. He’s certainly not the only struggling hitter for the Rangers as Rougned Odor, Nomar Mazara and Asdrubal Cabrera have dealt with season long issues at the plate.

Guzman was on the injured list with a right hamstring strain from April 7 to May 9. Since returning he is batting .187 with a .281 on-base percentage.

The only player on the roster with a lower OBP is Odor at .256. Mazara is third-worst at .316. Mazara and Odor are tied for the team lead with 52 RBIs.

