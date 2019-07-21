Rangers hold team meeting in Houston after losing streak hits seven games

Chris Woodward held a team meeting after seventh straight loss Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward held a team meeting after his club lost its seventh consecutive game Sunday in Houston. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward held a team meeting after his club lost its seventh consecutive game Sunday in Houston.

Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward held a team meeting in the clubhouse after his club was swept by the Houston Astros on Sunday afternoon at Minute Maid Park.

It was the Rangers’ seventh consecutive loss. But it wasn’t a temper tantrum or scream session.

Woodward, who is in his first year as a manager, wanted to make sure his team stayed together.

“You’re going to deal with failure at times. That team across the way lost seven in a row and they have World Series aspirations and they found a way to get out of it,” Woodward said of the Astros.

Woodward isn’t questioning his team’s heart of preparation. If anything, he said, they’re trying too hard. That can be a recipe for disaster for hitters.

“I know seven in a row sucks. We want to win every game so when you lose seven in a row it hurts,” he said. “It’s a whole week straight of losses. Its not from a lack of trying. We are trying too hard.”

But he also detects some straying from the hitting philosophy he hoped to ingrain into the culture he expects to cultivate in the organization. That includes a pesky offense filled with hitters who drive up pitch counts and treat every pitch as if the season depends on it. That, in some cases, hasn’t always been on display as the offense has scuffled in the second half.

Part of the recent offensive issues, Woodward said, are in part do to the league responding to the Rangers’ offensive success through much of the first half of the season.

“The better team you become, the more of a target is on your back. I want that target to be massive. I want that target to be the biggest in the league. That’s the goal,” he said. “We made a move towards the league right away. And the league noticed that. A lot of smart people around the league are trying to figure everybody out, including us. They know the best way to beat us is to stop our offense.”

Since sweeping the Tigers in Detroit on June 27, Texas is 5-13.

“We have to take that next step, but it’s a big step forward we have to take to counter the good teams who are really doing their homework and solving us,” Woodward said.

Shawn Kelley leaves with injury during warmup

Reliever Shawn Kelley took himself off the mound after throwing several warmup pitches in the eighth inning. Kelley felt soreness in his right biceps tendon and was taken for an MRI after the game at Minute Maid Park.

Kelley’s emotions were obvious when he got to the dugout as he threw his hat. It’s highly likely Kelley will be placed on the injured list before Monday’s game against the Mariners.

“I’ve got my fingers crossed hoping it’s not as bad we think,” Woodward said.

Astros starters earn first MLB wins in consecutive games

For the second time since the Rangers moved to Texas in 1972, they lost consecutive games to opposing pitchers who recorded their first major league wins, according to Elias Sports Bureau. The Astros Jose Urquidy on Saturday and Rogelio Armenteros on Sunday pulled it off.

The only other pair to do it was the Twins’ Bobby Korecky and Glen Perkins on May 19-20, 2008.

Payano likely to start Tuesday vs. Mariners

Right-hander Pedro Payano is likely to start for the Rangers on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners. Woodward would prefer to use an opener in front of Payano but he’ll wait to see the shape the bullpen is in before making that decision. Woodward hopes left-hander Joe Palumbo is available the next time through the rotation. Palumbo was scratched from Monday’s start with tendinitis in his right ankle. Adrian Sampson will start Monday’s game. Payano was called up on July 6 and pitched one scoreless inning before being optioned back to Triple-A Nashville the next day.

