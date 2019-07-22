Relative good news for Rangers reliever Shawn Kelley after injury scare

Texas Rangers pitcher Shawn Kelley, left, and catcher Jeff Mathis celebrate their win in 11 innings over the Minnesota Twins in a baseball game Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) AP PHOTO

Considering the alternative, it could have been worse.

Texas Rangers reliever Shawn Kelley was placed on the 10-day injured list with right biceps muscle soreness after he left the mound during his warmup pitches in the eighth inning Sunday in Houston.

At the time, it was feared Kelley, who has been one of the club’s most stable relievers this season, had suffered some sort of catastrophic arm injury.

Right-hander Rafael Montero was called up from Triple-A Nashville to replace Kelley. Montero was not previously on the Rangers’ 40-man roster so to make room, Texas designated outfielder Carlos Tocci for assignment.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

An MRI showed know acute injury, according to the Rangers. Kelley is 5-2 with 11 saves and a 3.00 ERA in 32 appearances in 2019.

He was on the IL May 6-21 after having minor neck surgery.