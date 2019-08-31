Rangers retiring Young’s jersey was inevitable. Repairing friendship with GM took time.

Young says he, Daniels talked things out after messy Rangers separation The Texas Rangers retired the jersey of Michael Young, who said that he and Jon Daniels repaired their relationship a few years ago. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Texas Rangers retired the jersey of Michael Young, who said that he and Jon Daniels repaired their relationship a few years ago.

The timing of the retirement of Michael Young’s jersey Saturday irked some in the Texas Rangers’ fandom who believed No. 10 should have been hung in left field before Adrian Beltre’s 28.

What can’t be disputed is that what transpired Saturday evening was going to happen at some point, and that the on-field ceremony was a crowd-pleaser.

Young is the Rangers’ franchise leader in just about every major offensive category, and he was considered the consummate professional and teammate.

He works in the organization as a special assistant to general manager Jon Daniels, who has twice offered Young the manager’s job and also a chance to be a full-time assistant GM.

“He told me, ‘If I wanted a job I’d still be playing,’” Daniels said.

Young became the fifth Rangers player or manager to have his number retired, joining Nolan Ryan (34), Ivan Rodriguez (7), Beltre (29) and Johnny Oates (26). All MLB teams have retired the number of MLB trailblazer Jackie Robinson (42).

Rodriguez and Beltre were part of the long list of dignitaries on hand, but the loudest ovation was reserved for former manager Ron Washington. He was excused for the day from his job as Atlanta Braves third-base coach to make his first appearance at Globe Life Park since 2014.

“When I was informed that Michael was interested in me being here, I just made it happen right away,” Washington said. “I knew I was coming.”

Daniels was also one of the dignitaries on hand for the on-field ceremony before the Rangers played the Seattle Mariners, and not just because of his job. He considers Young a trusted adviser and friend.

It wasn’t always like that.

Young and Daniels were barely on speaking terms as recently as six years ago. Young thought the GM was a liar, accusing him of a “manipulation of the truth” in 2011 after telling the media that Young did not want to be a primary designated hitter following the addition of Beltre.

Young requested that he be traded.

“I’ve asked for a trade because I’ve been misled time and time again, and I’m tired of it,” he said then.

Ultimately, Daniels traded Young to the Philadelphia Phillies after the 2012 season. Young played one more season, split between the Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

That season went by with the Daniels-Young relationship still on ice.

Finally, Daniels broke the ice in January 2014 at the wedding of a mutual friend.

“We probably spent a while on the side of the wedding talking and catching up,” Daniels said. “It was overdue. Part of the reason it was as messy as it was is we had such a good relationship to begin with. That’s probably my biggest regret in my time here in Texas, how that played out and how I handled certain parts of it that let it get to that point.”

Young’s recollection of the reconciliation isn’t drastically different. Mistakes were made, and time helped Young and Daniels sort things out.

“He and I would agree your moments that aren’t your best moments don’t have to be defining moments,” Young said. “I looked back and had an opportunity to reflect and think about how I would do certain things differently, and he had the chance to do that same. We both shared that, and we expressed those things. That’s a really strong common denominator he and I have.”

Daniels said Young could have whatever job in baseball he wanted. For now, Young said he is content with the role he has with the Rangers and as a full-time father to three boys and husband to Cristina.

If he wants to take a quick golf trip out of town with his buddies, he can pack up and leave. If he doesn’t want to attend, say, the winter meetings, he can take a pass.

But manager Chris Woodward, who grew up with Young in Covina, California, said Young tries to absorb as much information has he can about analytics and new approaches to the game that weren’t being implemented during his career.

“I want him in here every day,” Woodward said. “He’s always interesting in what we’re doing and why. He’s intrigued by all of it because it’s a different game than he played, but he’s open to that.”

He’s appreciative for the way he has been embraced in his role, one that might not have seemed possible six years ago.

“I don’t think there are many guys out there that have had a run with one team like I have,” Young said. “From being a player here for 12 years and then going up and working for the GM and having a role that I think is valuable.”