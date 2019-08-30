Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died of accidental overdose, medical examiner says

Mike Trout on death of Tyler Skaggs: ‘I lost a teammate, a friend, a brother ’ Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout choked up when describing the loss of teammate Tyler Skaggs, who was found dead in his Southlake hotel room on Monday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout choked up when describing the loss of teammate Tyler Skaggs, who was found dead in his Southlake hotel room on Monday.

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died of an accidental overdose due to a combination of drugs and alcohol, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

The medical examiner determined Skaggs had a lethal amount of alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone in his system when he was found unresponsive in his Southlake hotel room in July before the team was supposed to play against the Rangers.

Police were called to the hotel at 2:18 p.m. on July 1, according to a spokesman from the Southlake Police Department.

Skaggs had married in the off-season and was only 12 days short of his 28th birthday when he died.

A Rangers athletic trainer said that MLB does not permit team to have narcotic pain killers for players and that they must be prescribed by a physician.

The trainer said that a Rangers player might receive a prescription in-season would be if he had his wisdom teeth removed.

Skaggs faced the Rangers 12 times in his career, going 5-2 with a 4.52 ERA. He beat them April 6 by allowing one run in 6 1/3 innings, and he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings May against the Rangers but took a no-decision.