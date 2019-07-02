Texas
Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs’ autopsy results will be returned in October
Death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, 27, forces cancellation of Rangers game Monday
The cause of death for Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs has not yet been determined and an autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.
According to police, “in these early stages of the investigation, it does not appear at this time that suicide was the cause of death.” Investigators also ruled out foul play on Monday.
An estimated date of completion for autopsy findings is October.
Skaggs, who recently got married and was only 12 days short of his 28th birthday, died Monday at the hotel where the team is staying in Southlake while they’re in town to play the Texas Rangers. Skaggs was found at 2:18 p.m., according to the Southlake Police Department.
Investigators haven’t released any other details.
A moment of silence was scheduled to be held in remembrance of Skaggs during Tuesday’s game, and the Rangers will donate proceeds from the Texas 2 Split 50/50 Raffle to the Angels Baseball Foundation.
Star-Telegram reporter Jeff Wilson contributed to this report.
