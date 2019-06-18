Texas Rangers

Rangers planning to retire another player's jersey number. This one is a no-brainer

Michael Young talks about joining the Rangers Hall of Fame
ARLINGTON

The Texas Rangers have quickly selected another jersey number to retire, though this one was as easy a decision as the previous three players to receive this honor.

It’s Michael Young, whose No. 10 will join Nolan Ryan (34), Ivan Rodriguez (7) and Adrian Beltre (29) in left field. Beltre’s jersey was retired earlier this month, and the club has also retired the number worn by former manager Johnny Oates (26) and MLB trailblazer Jackie Robinson (42).

Young, a former infielder, rates as the franchise leader in games (1,823), at-bats (7,399), runs (1,085), hits (2,230), doubles (415), triples (55), multi-hit games (651) and total bases (3,286).

Young was an American League batting champion, a seven-time AL All-Star, an All-Star Game MVP, a Gold Glove winner and a two-time Marvin Miller Man of the Year winner.

He was inducted into the Rangers’ Hall of Fame in 2016.

A Dallas resident, Young works for the team as an assistant to general manager Jon Daniels.

