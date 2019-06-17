Texas Rangers
Rangers outfielders remain in motion. One hit the injured list Monday, another came off it
Hunter Pence, second in All-Star voting at designated hitter for the American League team and one of the game’s most productive hitters the past six weeks, was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday by the Texas Rangers.
Pence, the Arlington native, left Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds with a strained right groin. He underwent an MRI exam Monday that revealed a strain.
The Rangers activated outfielder Willie Calhoun from the 10-day IL to take Pence’s roster spot. Another outfielder, Nomar Mazara, underwent an MRI on his right knee but will avoid the IL with a minor hamstring strain. He could start Tuesday at DH and Wednesday in right field.
The injuries leave the Rangers with a sudden shortfall of healthy outfielders only a month after having so many that Delino DeShields had to be optioned to Triple A Nashville. Shin-Soo Choo, the DH on days when Pence is in the outfield, will play more in right field with Calhoun in left.
Joey Gallo (oblique) is leaving for Arizona on Tuesday after a flight cancellation, and is hoping to be off the IL this weekend.
Comments