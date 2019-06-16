Rangers hoping tests show Nomar Mazara’s injury nothing serious

Nomar Mazara had been thinking about swiping third for a while Texas Rangers right fielder Nomar Mazara stole third base for the first time in his career in Tuesday's 5-3 win Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Texas Rangers right fielder Nomar Mazara stole third base for the first time in his career in Tuesday's 5-3 win

Nomar Mazara will have an MRI on his right knee in Arlington on Monday after he was pulled in the seventh inning Saturday night.

Mazara wasn’t in the Texas Rangers’ lineup Sunday in the series finale against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark.

Mazara said he’s felt pain in his right knee for several weeks. The pain that led manager Chris Woodward to pull him Saturday was behind the knee, perhaps connected to Mazara’s right hamstring.

“I’ve been managing it, playing through it,” said Mazara, who has been receiving daily treatment on the leg.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Neither Mazara nor Woodward are too concerned about the injury. With consistent rain falling Saturday, Woodward thought it was a good idea to get Mazara off a slippery field.

“He’s been playing a lot,” Woodward said. “Every player goes through things, especially guys who play every day. There’s always going to be bumps and bruises. Hopefully, it’ll come back clean and he’ll be fine for the Cleveland series.”

The Rangers open a four-game series against the Indians Monday night at Globe Life Park. Mazara has played in 65 of Texas’ 70 games.

“Maz is a tough kid. He doesn’t ever want to come out,” Woodward said. “He’ll play through anything.”